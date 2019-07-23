Stacey Solomon is taking a detox from social media for the cutest reason

Aw!

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal she is taking a digital detox to enjoy a getaway with her family.

Sharing an utterly adorable snap of her three sons and partner Joe Swash posing by a jam packed car boot, the Loose Women panellist penned a super sweet caption ahead of the road trip.

Updating her 1.9 million followers on the exciting vacation, the mum-of-three wrote: ‘Road Trip 🚘 Time for some family time! Spending a few days to cut off from the world and connect with each other. There’s a no devices rule for EVERYONE including mummy so I’m coming off of social media and putting my phone in the cupboard to have a healthy detox for a few days! I can’t wait to spend quality time with Joe and the boys.’

Stacey, 29, and former EastEnders actor Joe, 37, welcomed their first son, Rex, together earlier this year.

The former X-Factor star explained how the newborn’s first ever trip away alongside his older half-brothers, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, would mean the time would be precious.

She continued: ‘It’s Rex’s first trip away from home so it’s going to be so special I don’t want to miss a second. I think it’s so good for our mental health too, to just completely switch off from the world of technology and enjoy the moment, for a few days. Whatever you’re doing I hope you have a lovely week and I’ll be back soon 💙💜💙.’

Always one to be super honest about her experiences as a mother, Stacey made sure to share another snap, detailing the realities of packing for the trip.

‘P.S a little Instagram Vs Reality in these pics 😂 the reality is that we had to stand in front of the boot to keep everything from falling out on to the floor 😂 I forgot how much stuff you need to bring on a trip with a newborn… 😂.’