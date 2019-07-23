Stacey Solomon is taking a detox from social media for the cutest reason

Caitlin Elliott

Aw!

TAGS:

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal she is taking a digital detox to enjoy a getaway with her family.

Stacey Solomon

Sharing an utterly adorable snap of her three sons and partner Joe Swash posing by a jam packed car boot, the Loose Women panellist penned a super sweet caption ahead of the road trip.

Updating her 1.9 million followers on the exciting vacation, the mum-of-three wrote: ‘Road Trip 🚘 Time for some family time! Spending a few days to cut off from the world and connect with each other. There’s a no devices rule for EVERYONE including mummy so I’m coming off of social media and putting my phone in the cupboard to have a healthy detox for a few days! I can’t wait to spend quality time with Joe and the boys.’

Stacey, 29, and former EastEnders actor Joe, 37, welcomed their first son, Rex, together earlier this year.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

View this post on Instagram

🚘 Road Trip 🚘 Time for some family time! Spending a few days to cut off from the world and connect with each other. There’s a no devices rule for EVERYONE including mummy so I’m coming off of social media and putting my phone in the cupboard to have a healthy detox for a few days! I can’t wait to spend quality time with Joe and the boys. It’s Rex’s first trip away from home so it’s going to be so special I don’t want to miss a second. I think it’s so good for our mental health too, to just completely switch off from the world of technology and enjoy the moment, for a few days. Whatever you’re doing I hope you have a lovely week and I’ll be back soon 💙💜💙 P.S a little Instagram Vs Reality in these pics 😂 the reality is that we had to stand in front of the boot to keep everything from falling out on to the floor 😂 I forgot how much stuff you need to bring on a trip with a newborn… 😂

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

The former X-Factor star explained how the newborn’s first ever trip away alongside his older half-brothers, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, would mean the time would be precious.

She continued: ‘It’s Rex’s first trip away from home so it’s going to be so special I don’t want to miss a second. I think it’s so good for our mental health too, to just completely switch off from the world of technology and enjoy the moment, for a few days. Whatever you’re doing I hope you have a lovely week and I’ll be back soon 💙💜💙.’

MORE:Stacey Solomon admits fear of the sun getting on baby Rex’s skin as she shares adorable family photo

View this post on Instagram

While Joe Joe’s away… The boys will stay – in mummy’s bed 😂 movies, midnight snacks and massive cuddles tonight! Don’t worry @realjoeswashy we will hoover up the crumbs before you get home 🤣 photo courtesy of Zachary 😍🌈

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

Always one to be super honest about her experiences as a mother, Stacey made sure to share another snap, detailing the realities of packing for the trip.

‘P.S a little Instagram Vs Reality in these pics 😂 the reality is that we had to stand in front of the boot to keep everything from falling out on to the floor 😂 I forgot how much stuff you need to bring on a trip with a newborn… 😂.’