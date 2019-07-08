Awwww!

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable family snap, posing with partner Joe Swash and their newborn son, Rex .

Uploading the rare photo of the trio, the Loose Women panellist, 29, explained that she has next to no pictures of just her, Joe, 37, and the pair’s first baby.

Gushing over the former EastEnders star and their tiny tot, Stacey, who is also mum to 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, penned: ‘Today I realised I haven’t got any pictures of me, joe and the baby other than on the day he was born.

‘So today i made sure we got one. The way he looks at him melts my heart.’

Plenty of the media personality’s celebrity pals swooned over the upload in the comment section, with This Morning host Rochelle Humes writing: ‘CUTE,’ and TOWIE girl Georgia Kousoulou adding: ‘OMG 😍.’

Meanwhile, fellow Loose Women star Coleen Nolan agreed with Stacey’s sweet statement about her family, saying: ‘Melts my heart x.’

Model Lisa Snowden went on to add: ‘Just beyond adorable ❤️.’

Of course, lots of the former X-Factor star’s loyal fans made sure to send some adorable messages.

One follower gushed: ‘What a gorgeous photo, the adoration on Joe’s face is lovely as he looks at little Rex and you look so happy Stacey xx.’

While another chipped in to add: ‘Bloody gorgeous family your posts make me so happy xx.’

Ever since Rex’s birth, Stacey has shared endless updates on life as a mummy to the little one.

Over the weekend, she posted a mega sweet snapshot in which she and Rex can be seen wearing matching outfits.

Sharing the photo in which the mummy and son duo can be seen twinning in green leopard print trousers, Stacey wrote: ‘Matching with my pickle before he grows up and realises how uncool it is 😂 Not embarrassed to say we actually left the house and went out like this 😂

‘I love how he is almost smiling in these pictures too! If you’re wondering what the lumps in my top are just above my waist line, they’re my boobs haha They live there now 😬💙happy Saturday everyone 💙.’