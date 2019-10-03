Stacey Solomon has paid tribute to her boyfriend Joe Swash with a sweet new post on social media.

The 29-year-old and Joe, 37, welcomed baby boy Rex in May and, in the new post, Stacey confessed the couple hadn’t posed for a picture together since before his birth.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Alongside a seriously cute snap, Loose Women star Stacey wrote, ‘I take the mickey out of him a LOT and I moan at him MOST days but I bloody love this man.

‘He brings me hours of endless hours of laughter, both with him and at him. He loves me so much it makes my stomach happy and he is the best male role model I could ever wish for.’

Former X Factor contestant Stacey finished up her sweet post by adding, ‘So I forced him outside with me to sit on a soggy hay bale so I could get a picture with him in front of the autumn door to show him my appreciation. I do love you very much.’

Stacey – who is also mum to sons Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships – has been keeping fans updated on her journey as a working mum-of-three with her usual candid posts.

MORE: Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon admits she won’t keep tickling her son’s feet if they ask her to stop

After appearing on Loose Women this week she shared a picture of her cuddling two of the boys and added, ‘The absolute best part of my day.

‘I made it home before they fell asleep. Is there anything better than getting to the front door and hearing your children run through the house shouting, “Mummy’s home!”?

‘It sometimes really hurts my gut if I leave before they wake up and don’t get back before they fall asleep. I know that’s part of life and I’m so lucky to have people around me to help when I’m working and a job I love but it doesn’t change the fact that I miss them dearly.’