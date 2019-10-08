It’s been four months since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their baby boy Rex.

Between them the couple now have four sons including Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton from Stacey’s previous relationships, and Harry, 12, who Joe shares with former fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

And while the topic of gender selection is a hot one right now – Danielle Lloyd recently admitted she’ll undergo the process to ensure her next child is a girl – Stacey isn’t even considering it.

She says, ‘I wouldn’t be up for gender selection because we’ve got four children between us and that is a huge privilege. I wouldn’t have another baby to have a different gender. It we were going to have more children it would be for other reasons.’

Something else Stacey, 30, isn’t fussed about right now is getting married – although she does want 37-year-old Joe to pop the question!

She tells new!, ‘I want an engagement ring but I’m not bothered about getting married. Neither of us are!’

But Stacey adds, ‘I have those weird preset ideas that I should get married and have a big white dress, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. We have our family, we’re together, we’re practically married in our opinion. That piece of paper for us isn’t something we feel we need right now.’

And there’s no denying Stacey has got enough to be getting on with right now: as well as mummy duties, the former X Factor star recently returned to Loose Women and she’s just launched another fashion collection with Primark!

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Stacey wrote, ‘Never in a million years did I think I’d get to design and make a collection with a brand I have shopped in my whole life. Let alone get to do it TWICE! Thank you for loving the first collection so much I got the chance to make another, you’ve honestly made my dreams come true.’