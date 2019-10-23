Stacey Solomon has made a firm friend in cleaning sensation Sophie Hinchliffe and their sons are fast becoming besties too.

The Loose Women star treated fans to a selection of adorable snaps of their babies, Rex and Ronnie, wearing matching outfits during a play date on Tuesday. And gushed about finding ‘true friend’ Sophie.

Alongside a montage of their day together at Stacey’s Essex pad, the 30-year-old looked to the future in a sweet caption.

‘I can’t wait for them to be diving into ball pits and munching on soggy breadsticks together,’ she wrote. ‘I feel so lucky to have found a true friend for me and even luckier to have a friend for Rex to grow up with.’

Our hearts!

Having both recently given birth Stacey reached out to Sophie on a whim after seeing her struggle with social media and an ongoing battle with online trolls. The pair have since formed an unbreakable bond – much to Sophie’s shock.

Having sky-rocketed to fame thanks to her obsession with cleaning, Sophie has struggled to adapt to her new life in the limelight and revealed how she spiralled into a ‘dark place’ in which she felt ‘nervous’ about simply leaving the house.

‘But .. one day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t,’ Sophie told her Instagram followers. ‘Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn.

‘She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both! And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down , we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey im forever grateful to you.’

And now – a few months on – and even the dads (including Stacey’s partner Joe Swash) are getting in on the best pal action as the girls revealed they’re going to see Arsenal play in a few weeks.

‘Can’t wait for next time when the Daddies will be going to watch arsenal play and us mummies are having a sleepover with our babies and a Chinese takeaway,’ Sophie revealed.

We’re obsessed with this friendship!