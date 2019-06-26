The Loose Women star melted hearts with the gorgeous photo

Stacey Solomon has shared a rare picture of her three boys all asleep in bed together.

The proud mum and Loose Women star couldn’t resist capturing the sweet moment of her sons, 11-year-old Zachary, seven-year-old Leighton and one-month-old Rex, altogether.

In the caption, Stacey had a message for any would-be parenting critics, telling them they were only in bed together for the picture opportunity.

Stacey, 29, wrote: ‘I love them so much 😍 Before anyone says anything, of course I’m not going to leave him there I just put him there for the picture because it was too cute to miss!

‘The thought of them all playing, building dens and sleeping together is making me so excited 😬 Not wishing this time away at all I just love daydreaming about it 💙 P.S I spent a good ten minutes straightening out my bedding and planted the teddy there too haha.’

‘OMG so precious,’ one of Stacey’s followers responded, while Stacey pal sweetly wrote, ‘Is it weird that even we want to frame this?!! Can we come for cuddles soon please xxx.’

Since welcoming youngest son Rex on 23 May, the TV personality has been keeping her thousands of fans up to date with the ups and downs of being a new mum again.

The previous day, she shared another rare picture of her three boys altogether.

In this snap, a smiling Rex Is being cradled by his big bro while his other brother affectionately holds a hand on his back.

‘Cuteness overload,’ the TV star said.

The posts come a week after Stacey admitted she hadn’t left the house since welcoming baby Rex.

In another honest upload, she revealed: ‘Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern.

‘I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I’ve now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer.

‘The fact that they’ve been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they’re just so bloomin’ good.’