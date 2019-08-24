Stacey Solomon opens up about the realities of life as a new mum

The famously frank star took to Instagram to confess to a very intimate health issue…

The 29-year-old mum of three posted a photo of a tube of Anusol cream to Instagram stories, writing: ‘Who the F invented piles?!? THIS IS NOT AN AD JUST MY LIFE RIGHT NOW.’

Piles, aka haemorrhoids, are a common problem for new mums, but like many of the issues Stacey speaks out about, aren’t often discussed.

‘Piles are very common after birth but usually disappear within a few days,’ say the NHS, who advise eating plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables, salad, wholegrain cereals and bread and drinking plenty of water to make going to the toilet easier and less painful.

‘Try not to push or strain,’ they warn – this can actually make them worse. ‘Let your midwife know if you feel very uncomfortable. They can give you a cream to soothe the piles.’

Earlier this week, Stacey took to social media to defend her blended family, after her two older sons went on holiday with their dads, while her partner Joe Swash took his son Harry away on a father-son trip.

‘Recently I’ve experienced people having a lot to say about alternative family set ups,’ the Loose Women panellist revealed.

‘I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a “normal”, “perfect” family all under one roof. Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us. Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok. Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from. We are not a “broken family” in any way shape or form we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension.’

Well said, Stace.