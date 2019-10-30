Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans over her latest post.

The Loose Women panellist is currently on a family holiday in the Maldives with her three sons, 11-year-old Zachary, seven-year-old Leighton and five-month-old Rex, who she welcomed with her I’m A Celebrity Extra camp host boyfriend earlier this year.

And the much-loved TV presenter took to her Instagram page to share an adorable holiday snap from the family’s autumn getaway.

Sharing the sweet photo with her more than two million followers, the mum-of-three posted a shot of her sitting on the beach in a bikini holding up little Rex who is beaming back down at her smiling face.

‘Beach babies 🏝,’ Stacey captioned her sweet pic. ‘I’m determined to get a picture of all of us while we are here but for now it’s just me, Rexy and Leightons butt 😂

‘The boys are having far too much fun for pictures 😍 Feeling so lucky to spend precious time in, what I can only describe as paradise, with them making memories. 🖤🦇🦈 Hurry up and get here Joe Joe we miss you 🖤’.

And fans are loving the star’s candour when it comes to her post-pregnancy body, with many thanking the presenter for being a role model to others.

‘Amazing ❤️,’ wrote one fan, ‘you look beautiful and so real.’

‘I love this photo,’ added another, ‘so natural it warms my heart. You are a modern day inspiration Stacey. Thank you for being you!’.

Another wrote, ‘You seriously are an amazing example to young mums or any mums for that matter! Beautiful girl with a beautiful life 😍😍😍’.

‘Beautiful Stace,’ commented another, ‘you are such a good role model to young women , this is why you are so well loved by the public ♥️’.

‘Love you Stacey,’ agreed another, ‘always keeping it real..makes me smile seeing your pics..having a lovely time with your beautiful family 💞’.

Others continued to praise the star, writing, ‘Beautiful pictures! Such a fabulous role model for your children. X’, ‘So beautiful @staceysolomon love that your not afraid to be who you are ❤️’, ‘Love your posts and keeping it real 👍’, ‘God you are a breath of fresh air 💖’ and ‘Absolutely BLOODY GORGEOUS! What a woman! What a mommy! What a baby! 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍’.

Well done Stacey on being such an inspiration to others!