Stacey Solomon reveals realities of motherhood in honest Instagram post

Stacey has spoken out on the struggles of having a newborn again

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to saying it how it is, often sharing behind the scenes Instagram posts to expose life’s realities.

Following her most recent pregnancy with baby Rex, whom she shares with presenter Joe Swash, the 29-year-old has been praised by fans for her honest social media posts.

From her struggles with breastfeeding to ‘uncontrollably sobbing’ Stacey has revealed all, giving fellow new mums something to relate to.

On Tuesday evening the former X Factor star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself spread out on the sofa fast asleep with a cushion balancing on her head.

She wrote: ‘Today has been a total write-off… I had so many plans and executed zero of them.’

Before going on to reveal, ‘I’m so behind with pumping, barely getting enough off in time for feeds.’

‘Looking out the window at the moment, dreading the sun going down. Thank goodness it’s summer! Did anyone else feel like that?

‘I needed to sleep so badly today but I get sad when I sleep through the day and I wake up and it’s nearly night time!’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The Loose Women presenter then went on to positively note ‘but it’s OK tomorrow is a new day and I’ll be ready for it.’

Star status or not, motherhood is definitely not glamorous!

The post follows the star’s honest breastfeeding update after fans quizzed her as to why she was pumping so much: ‘Lots of people asking why I’m pumping so much… it’s a long story, but I was told I had to’

She added, ‘Baby wasn’t feeding properly,’ and that her milk didn’t come in until day 5 so she was told she ‘needed to give top ups after every feed [to] make sure he gained enough weight.’

We hope both mum and baby are doing well and thank Stacey for being so honest about the realities of life with a newborn!

Words by Ariana Longson.