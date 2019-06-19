Stacey Solomon reveals realities of motherhood in honest Instagram post

Stacey has spoken out on the struggles of having a newborn again

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to saying it how it is, often sharing behind the scenes Instagram posts to expose life’s realities.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Following her most recent pregnancy with baby Rex, whom she shares with presenter Joe Swash, the 29-year-old has been praised by fans for her honest social media posts.

From her struggles with breastfeeding to ‘uncontrollably sobbing’ Stacey has revealed all, giving fellow new mums something to relate to.

On Tuesday evening the former X Factor star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself spread out on the sofa fast asleep with a cushion balancing on her head.

Today has been a total write-off… i had so many plans and executed zero of them… I’m so behind with pumping, Barely getting enough off in time for feeds. Looking out the window at the moment, dreading the sun going down. Thank goodness it’s summer! Did anyone else feel like that? I needed to sleep so badly today but I get sad when I sleep through the day and I wake up and it’s nearly night time! 😂 But it’s OK tomorrow is a new day and ill be ready for it, Probably, Maybe, might actually not be though haha! P.S @realjoeswashy if you think I believe for one second that that pillow just happened to be there – you’re wrong! Ill get you back, right after I get my mind back! 😂

She wrote: ‘Today has been a total write-off… I had so many plans and executed zero of them.’

Before going on to reveal, ‘I’m so behind with pumping, barely getting enough off in time for feeds.’

‘Looking out the window at the moment, dreading the sun going down. Thank goodness it’s summer! Did anyone else feel like that?

‘I needed to sleep so badly today but I get sad when I sleep through the day and I wake up and it’s nearly night time!’

The Loose Women presenter then went on to positively note ‘but it’s OK tomorrow is a new day and I’ll be ready for it.’

Star status or not, motherhood is definitely not glamorous!

Trying to smile 😂 This is my face every time he latches on 😂 I didn’t breastfeed Leighton and I don’t remember 11 years ago with Zach so it came as a bit of a shock to me when my feeding experience wasn’t blissful breast time and expressing pints of milk in between! After not mastering the latch that leaving my boobs engorged and my nipples feeling like they’d been rubbed on sandpaper I think we are finally getting there. I’ve been milked by just about every health visitor and breastfeeding specialist around (for which I am eternally grateful) and my baby can finally get his tiny mouth around, what Zach and Leighton call, my Pepperami nipples! We still haven’t mastered it yet and we might never master it – that’s ok too. I just thought for anyone out there struggling or who struggled to breastfeed that it’s perfectly OK, there’s nothing wrong with you, and you’re doing amazingly. All things I’ve struggled to believe at times. It’s so wonderful to see people’s happy breastfeeding pictures and amazing expressing photos – I love them, but from somebody who is lucky to express 10ml if not dust when I put a pump on I would have loved to see some different experiences too. Here’s to making it work no matter what way round you do it! Breast or bottle, Mammas, YOU ARE INCREDIBLE! 💪🏼

The post follows the star’s honest breastfeeding update after fans quizzed her as to why she was pumping so much: ‘Lots of people asking why I’m pumping so much… it’s a long story, but I was told I had to’

She added, ‘Baby wasn’t feeding properly,’ and that her milk didn’t come in until day 5 so she was told she ‘needed to give top ups after every feed [to] make sure he gained enough weight.’

We hope both mum and baby are doing well and thank Stacey for being so honest about the realities of life with a newborn!

Words by Ariana Longson. 