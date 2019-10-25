Stacey Solomon is shocked five-month-old son Rex has cut his first tooth.

Ever since she gave birth to son Rex back in May, Stacey Solomon has been updating fans with his progress and she has shared a sweet snap of the two of them to her Instagram to celebrate him getting his first tooth.

Stacey, who has him with partner Joe Swash, uploaded the cute photo and captioned it, “Houston we have a tooth. I can’t believe it, actually I can we are quite a teethy family. Can you see it? I feel like I can really see it but it probably doesn’t look like anything is there.”

She continued, “I’m a little bit emotional because it’s like he’s entered into the next phase of baby so quickly. But I’m also really excited to put that tooth to work and start giving him solids, I think I’ll give it a go this weekend.”

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon shares adorable snaps of play-date with ‘best mate’ Mrs Hinch

Hollyoaks star Steph Davis commented, “Look at his smile” and fans agreed. One wrote, “I have never seen such a happy baby ever , he makes me smile every day !!!!” a second put, “I can see it, whoever found it has to buy his first proper shoes!” And usually babies teething are grumpy and crying but Rex seems to be happy about his new growth spurt. A third added, “Well done Rex and still smiled whilst teething x”

Rex had a fun playdate earlier this week with Mrs Hinch’s son Ronnie. Stacey shared a sweet snap of the pair in customised baby grows. She captioned it, “They melt my heart… Had such a lovely day with these two. Their chunky legs and cheeky smiles. I can’t wait for them to be diving into ball pits and munching on soggy breadsticks together. I feel so lucky to have found a true friend for me and even luckier to have a friend for Rex to grow up with. Rex X Ronnie.”