Too cute!

New mum Stacey Solomon looks super excited to be introducing her two sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, six, to their new baby brother.

What a special moment for Stacey’s adorable family!

Things have been hectic for the Loose Women, 29, star, who gave birth to her first child four WEEKS early on Thursday. But after what must have been a whirlwind few days, both mum and baby look to be doing brilliantly.

Despite being a lot earlier than planned, Stacey’s birth was reportedly a swift one.

”It was amazing, I feel like he flew out of her,’ said sister Gemma when she called in to update the Loose Women ladies on Stacey’s progress.

‘She was saying it was hours, but I got into work at 8, he was born 10:01, so I thought, “That was pretty quick!” He just came so quick I couldn’t help.’

Husband Joe Swash, 37, posted a picture of his wife and baby, shortly after the birth, with this emotional caption: ‘This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.

‘Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

‘I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.’

But Stace seems to have bounced back with ease, playing up for the camera while Joe snapped away, capturing her sons encountering their new sibling for the first time.

In the first pic, Stacey is pictured giving her boys a big kiss while breastfeeding her newborn. In the second, it shows the boys looking down at their baby brother, while Stacey gazes adoringly at the scene. Cuties!

Stacey captioned the pictures: ‘My sons… Thank you Daddy for taking these perfect pictures. I love you.’

Congrats on your lovely little family, guys! And good luck to with three little ones to run around after…