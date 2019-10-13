Stacey Solomon has spoken out about the row between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

The Loose Women panellist said that she “couldn’t understand” why Rebekah had responded to Coleen publicly when she outed her on Twitter.

Earlier this week Coleen took to her Twitter account to accuse Rebekah of selling private stories about her to The Sun newspaper.

Rebekah then took to her own Twitter account to defend herself against the attack, saying that she wishes Coleen would have spoken to her about this privately.

And now TV presenter Stacey Solomon has weighed in on the feud, saying that she would have simply sued Coleen, rather than hitting back on social media.

Speaking on Loose Women, Stacey admitted that she was slightly confused by the row, saying, “I understand why she would be really upset and really hurt and want to out that person.

“But unless you have a conversation with somebody you can’t get a real gist of whether they have done it or not. She hasn’t actually outed Rebekah Vardy, she said Rebekah Vardy’s account, which leaves it open to anything. What do you achieve with that? I don’t really understand.”

She then said that she didn’t agree with what Rebekah did either, saying that she thinks she should have just ignored Coleen’s accusation saying, “But then I don’t get Rebekah Vardy’s side either because if I was her and I knew I had done nothing, I wouldn’t even reply, I would just send a lawyer’s letter.”

Writing on Twitter to defend herself against Coleen, Rebekah wrote, ‘As I just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this,’she wrote in a Tweet.

‘I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

‘If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped’.