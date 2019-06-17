Stephanie Davis heaps praise on boyfriend Owen for helping raise Caben as she ignores Jeremy McConnell on Father’s Day

They've been dating since late last year

Stephanie Davis has heaped praise on boyfriend and co-star Owen Warner as she celebrated Father’s Day yesterday.

The Hollyoaks actress, 26, penned a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend, crediting him for helping raise Caben after Irish model Jeremy McConnell decided he wanted no part in their lives.

Writing from Caben, she began: “Thankyou Owen for being the most amazing daddy, for loving me unconditionally, for being my best bud & for all the fun we have together and all you do for me.

“My mummy once wished for me to have the most amazing daddy who would love me and care for me, and now I have one, the best one In the whole world ❤️ I’m so lucky to have you and everything you do for me ! Love Caben ❤️

“P.s, mummy is the happiest mummy in the world 🥰❤️ To my Dad, Thankyou for helping me raise caben, for being there for us, for helping me in every way you have, now you have more time to relax as you know we are both looked after now by owen. I love you so much, no words will ever be enough. I love you, always, Stephanie.”

 

Owen sweetly wrote back, “I am the lucky one.”

The emotional tribute almost had her followers in tears, with one commenting: “This has melted my heart!!!! ❤️ You & Owen are the best parents to Caben and puts the biggest smile on my face seeing how happy you are.”

Love like no ones watching ❤️ Just had to do a little post on how much I Absolutely love this man. He’s the other half of me. To think before we met we were both living different lives not knowing each other existed— is crazy. you have made me the happiest girl in the world! I cannot imagine my life before you, or without you. You are the kindest most beautiful person inside and out and I love every part that makes you, you. ❤️ Your an amazing daddy to Caben and we both love you so so much. Every day I wake up so happy & smiling knowing we have another day with each other, and every night when We go to sleep I thank god for another day with you. It’s like when you were little and you had a sleepover with your best friend but then you had to go home and would be gutted… Well your a never ending sleepover haha ( I hope that made sense to people) . I love to laugh with you, I love to do everything with you, I love to just BE. I honestly wish there was words for this feeling, but like you say, how can I describe the words when there are none for what I feel for- there are no words to describe my love for you. I love you Owen and cannot wait to spend the rest of my life and more with you. Thankyou for making me see that true love does exist and how easy it is to love you, effortless. Your the love of my life, Forever & Always. Stephanie ❤️ @_owenwarner had the BEST time with all my family in wales for my nans 80th for this bank holiday. Feeling very blessed with my life and my beautiful son family and partner ❤️ What a poignant weekend ❤️ So happy ❤️❤️

A second wrote: “Don’t let him go!! Lovely man to take on someone’s son. You make a great family. Marry him!!”

It comes a month after Steph revealed Caben calls Owen ‘Daddy’ in video footage shared on Instagram.

Stephanie Davis and Owen Warner

Steph shared a string of clips, including one where Owen is holding Caben on his lap and the youngster can be heard referring to him as ‘Daddy’.

Steph met Owen when she returned to filming Hollyoaks, after being fired back in 2015 for being deemed ‘unfit to work’, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Little Caben didn’t get off to the best of starts, with dad Jeremy demanding a DNA test before he’d accept responsibility for his child, but the two-year-old looks to have truly found a father figure in Owen.