They've been dating since late last year

Stephanie Davis has heaped praise on boyfriend and co-star Owen Warner as she celebrated Father’s Day yesterday.

The Hollyoaks actress, 26, penned a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend, crediting him for helping raise Caben after Irish model Jeremy McConnell decided he wanted no part in their lives.

Writing from Caben, she began: “Thankyou Owen for being the most amazing daddy, for loving me unconditionally, for being my best bud & for all the fun we have together and all you do for me.

“My mummy once wished for me to have the most amazing daddy who would love me and care for me, and now I have one, the best one In the whole world ❤️ I’m so lucky to have you and everything you do for me ! Love Caben ❤️

“P.s, mummy is the happiest mummy in the world 🥰❤️ To my Dad, Thankyou for helping me raise caben, for being there for us, for helping me in every way you have, now you have more time to relax as you know we are both looked after now by owen. I love you so much, no words will ever be enough. I love you, always, Stephanie.”

Owen sweetly wrote back, “I am the lucky one.”

The emotional tribute almost had her followers in tears, with one commenting: “This has melted my heart!!!! ❤️ You & Owen are the best parents to Caben and puts the biggest smile on my face seeing how happy you are.”

A second wrote: “Don’t let him go!! Lovely man to take on someone’s son. You make a great family. Marry him!!”

It comes a month after Steph revealed Caben calls Owen ‘Daddy’ in video footage shared on Instagram.

Steph shared a string of clips, including one where Owen is holding Caben on his lap and the youngster can be heard referring to him as ‘Daddy’.

Steph met Owen when she returned to filming Hollyoaks, after being fired back in 2015 for being deemed ‘unfit to work’, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Little Caben didn’t get off to the best of starts, with dad Jeremy demanding a DNA test before he’d accept responsibility for his child, but the two-year-old looks to have truly found a father figure in Owen.