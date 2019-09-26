H from Steps is among the celebs confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2020.

Over the last few weeks the ITV show has been teasing fans on Instagram with picture clues of the celebrities with many guessing who might be taking part on Dancing on Ice.

And H, formerly known as Ian Watkins, makes the sixth contestant.

On joining the show, H said, ‘What am I doing? I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice.

It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.’

DOI announced on their Instagram, ‘It’s time to begin… let’s count it in, 5-6-7-skate! Welcome to the ice, @ianhwatkins! #DancingOnIce’

He joins Michael Barrymore, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, newsreader Lucrezia Molinari and Coronation Street star Lisa George.

Maura said, ‘I’ve skated twice in my life just for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m brave and competitive so I think that will drive me.’

And Michael Barrymore added, ‘I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020. I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited…it’s performance time!’

And Lucrezia added, ‘I’m super excited to be joining the line up for DOI! I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training.

‘While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier…with a few bruises along the way!’

Meanwhile leaked reports unveiling the full line up have flooded the internet.

According to a source, talk show host Trisha Goddard, former Extra Camp host Joe Swash, Diversity’s Perri Kiely, model Caprice, Olympic star Libby Clegg, and magician Ben Hanlin. But ITV have not confirmed the speculation of these names.

Dancing on Ice starts early 2020.