The rapper still wants her back

Stormzy fought back tears while performing a song about his ex girlfriend Maya Jama during a London gig.

The rapper was performing his single, Lessons, at the Rose Theatre in Kingston Upon Thames when he struggled to continue with the emotional lyrics.

The song, which features on his latest album Heavy Is the Head, appears to reference Stormzy cheating on Maya, his girlfriend of four years.

He choked up on the line, “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out.”

The rapper put his hands to his head and became so overwhelmed by emotion that he was forced to ask fans to sing the words for him.

“Hey, help me out here guys” he called out to the crowd, who cheered and sang the lyrics back to him.

Sebastian Ellis, owner of Ellis Digital Media, told the Sun about the performance.

He said, “About half way through the half hour set he performed Lessons, the song about his ex partner Maya Jama.

“During the performance he clearly struggled with the lyrics, at one point he stumbled through some words and also couldn’t sing the chorus.

“The crowd sang for him and he was cheered on, I did see tears as well from other people in the audience – he did seem upset.”

Last week, Stormzy admitted he wanted to have children with Maya, who he split from in August 2019.

He confessed, “I would love to be the man who she needs, I would love to do all the things that make this work.

“I want to marry her. I want to have her children.

“I was pacing around my kitchen for days thinking, ‘F*** sake, bruv, this one reckless night . . . you . . . all of those things, brother . . . marriage, kids, the love of my life . . .

“You have put all of those things at [risk] and now look you probably won’t ever . . . you’ve lost that’.”