Stormzy sets record straight on cheating allegations after split from Maya Jama is CONFIRMED

The rapper had to speak out...

Maya Jama and Stormzy have officially called it quits, but the rapper has been forced to deny cheating claims.

Rumours that the couple had gone their separate ways had been swirling around recently after the TV presenter celebrated her 25th birthday with a girls’ trip to Ibiza.

But now a rep for the BBC Radio 1 DJ confirmed the sad news, saying: ‘Yes, I can confirm the relationship has ended and Maya has separated from Stormzy.’

However, Stormzy had to go as far as denying that the split had occurred because of infidelity, after rumours suggested he had been unfaithful with fellow singer Jorja Smith.

His rep said: ‘I can confirm any accusations or reports surrounding Stormzy’s infidelity to Maya are categorically not true.’

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old beauty from Bristol decided to end the romance so she can focus on her own career.

A source said: ‘Maya has moved out of their home in South West London.

‘The decision isn’t one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end.

‘She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.’

The split came as a shock to many of the couple’s fans who took to Twitter to say there’s ‘no hope’ and they ‘refuse to believe love can exist’ – because after all, these two have always been couple goals.

After first meeting in October 2014 at the Red Bull Culture Clash, they began dating the following January.

On Maya’s 22nd birthday, the rapper released a song as a tribute to her called Birthday Girl, while Maya has always been supportive of his career – most recently during his headline performance at Glastonbury.

Last year, the pair moved in together and got a dog called Enzo.

Speaking about how the pair met, Maya told Vogue in February 2018: ‘You know, if I’m really honest, I knew I fancied him from the start.

‘But I didn’t want anything yet, because, you know, you’re trying to do the whole friend situation first, and then I’d do, like, obvious hints that I fancied him and then take it back because I didn’t know if he definitely liked me. It was a childish phase. And then one day we just kissed, and that was that.’

Stormzy has also spoken about their relationship, confessing that he had already put some thought into proposing to his girlfriend.

He told the Sunday Mirror last year: ‘I’m still so young but I want to propose, it’s going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.’

Who else needs a hug?…