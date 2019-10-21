Curtis Pritchard's brother has insisted he's not with the Youtube star

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has shut down rumours of the Strictly curse hitting himself and his dance partner Saffron Barker this year.

Curtis Pritchard‘s brother and the YouTube star have been constantly targeted by speculation since being paired up for the BBC show.

And now AJ has insisted there’s nothing in the rumours, and actually it’s his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen who’s making him very happy.

He told OK! magazine: “Everyone wants to know about my relationship status, but I’m very happy with Abbie.

“It gives me a different outlook on life as I’ve always worked hard, but now I also have a personal life, too.

“Abbie’s brought balance to my life.”

Abbie and AJ recently went on Good Morning Britain together, and presenter Piers Morgan took the opportunity to tell AJ he was “punching above his weight”, and asked if he and Saffron were “at it”.

However, despite Piers’ snide comment, Abbie insisted she is “very happy”.

And AJ added: “You know you’re going to be asked certain questions, even when you say you don’t want to answer.

“When it comes to that sort of thing it doesn’t really bother me because I know who I am, so does Abbie.”

Denying rumours further, Abbie even added she supports her boyfriend’s friendship with Saffron, and wants them to continue being friends after their Strictly journey comes to an end.

She said: “I hope AJ stays friends with her, and I get to know her more. They’re so good together.”

She added: “As I’m a dancer, too, I understand that things can look a bit dodgy – I have to dance with guys all the time as well.”

AJ – who has previously been partnered with The Saturdays star Mollie King and gymnast Claudia Fragapane – added this series of Strictly has been his favourite year on the show.

Speaking about Saffron, he finished: “She is so hard-working and a genuine fan of Strictly.”