Alex Scott was reunited with Strictly Come Dancing partner, Neil Jones, on Saturday night following an injury. But sources say it wasn't the happy reunion everyone expected it would be.

The former Arsenal footballer has been dancing with Kevin Clifton, for the past two weeks and was reportedly disheartened to not be dancing with King Kev again last night.

According to The Sun, Alex has been struggling with consistency after rehearsing with both Kevin and Neil all week and the “frustrated” star “snapped” ahead of Saturday’s live show.

An insider told them, “Alex was fuming. She made it clear she wanted to continue with Kevin.”

Having scored her best scores with Kevin, Alex – a competitive person by nature – reportedly felt “frustrated” at the constant swapping and changing.

“As far as Alex is concerned, it’s all been pretty chaotic,” the source revealed. “She was unable to devote her energies entirely to either Kevin or Neil because no one would tell her who she was going to be paired with this weekend.

“Alex really likes Neil. She is incredibly loyal to him. But she and Kevin have amazing chemistry. He has really been bringing the best out in her.

“She was hopeful that she would be allowed some sort of consistency, and have Kevin on the night.”

Having reached the halfway point in the competition and with Blackpool just around the corner, tensions are running high.

“As it was, producers informed her on Friday lunchtime that Neil was fit enough to compete,” a Strictly insider told The Sun. “Understandably Alex felt incredibly frustrated, and snapped slightly.

“At this stage in the competition, everyone is pretty shattered and there’s a lot of pressure. Alex is only human.”

Despite the rumours, it’s hard to believe Alex wouldn’t be thrilled to be back with Neil – given that they’ve been close since the start.

In fact, the pair – who are both single – have even had to brush off romance rumours, saying they “don’t have time to think about anything else”.

Only time will tell…