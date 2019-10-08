Curtis Pritchard's brother and the model enjoyed a short romance

AJ Pritchard may never have been partnered with Daisy Lowe when she was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, but it seems that didn’t stop them from getting it on.

It’s been revealed Curtis Pritchard‘s brother and Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe‘s model daughter enjoyed a brief romance at the time – something that all the crew knew was happening at the time.

A source told The Sun: “There was only one thing about AJ anyone wanted to talk about.

“They’ve never discussed it publicly but it’s gone down in Strictly folklore among the crew.”

Daisy split from her boyfriend during her time on the show in 2016, when she was partnered by Aljaz Skorjanec.

The insider went on: ‘Over the years lots of Strictly stars have grown close and it usually comes out straight away.

“AJ and Daisy really hit it off when they were both on the show even though they weren’t dancing together.”

Daisy has denied a relationship with AJ, who is dating dancer Abbie Quinnen, and in more recent times, Daisy has been seen out with musician Jack Penate.

It’s not the first time AJ has been linked to celebrity contestants on the show.

In 2017 he was rumoured to be dating his Saturdays singer partner Mollie King, however they both denied the claims.

And this year, he’s been linked to partner Saffron Barker after they were seen getting close in rehearsals, despite the fact he has a girlfriend.

AJ has insisted his girlfriend isn’t worried about the ‘Strictly curse,’ understanding the closeness as part of the job.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: “My girlfriend Abbie, she’s a dancer as well.

“She goes away and does her dancing she understands the long hours and hard work.

“We always want the dance on Saturday to be the best dance possible. She’s not worried at all.”

AJ went public with his girlfriend Abbie during a romantic holiday to Greece over the summer.

A few weeks later, he was pictured on a double date with her and his brother Curtis and his girlfriend Maura Higgins – who he met on Love Island.