Strictly Come Dancing reveal HUGE popstar for launch show – and we’re so excited!

Not long to go now!

Strictly Come Dancing has finally revealed details of the launch show – and we’re even more excited for it to start now!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will roll out the red carpet for the class of 2019 next month, and we’ll get our first glimpse at the 15 celebrities altogether as they make their way dancing down the red carpet.

But the huge kicker is that the one and only Kylie Minogue will be performing a medley of her top hits, accompanied by a dazzling routine from Strictly’s professional dancers.

We’ll then get to finally find out which celeb has been paired up with which pro dancer as they all make their way to the Strictly ballroom for the very first time.

If that wasn’t enough, the episode will see the celebrities take to the floor for the first time in a group dance, and a performance from Mark Ronson and YEBBA.

New judge Motsi Mabuse will join Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas as they get their first peek at 2019’s star-studded line up. Plus all four judges are set to perform with the professional dancers in another unmissable group number.

This year’s line-up of celebs includes Anneka Rice, EastEnders star Emma Barton and former Corrie favourite Catherine Tyldesley.

South African born Motsi was revealed as Darcey Bussell’s replacement last month and unsurprisingly, she is no stranger to the dance floor, having been crowned German Latin Champion and a South African Champion in the past.

She is also no stranger to a judging panel, having appeared on Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing as a judge since 2011.

Motsi said of the news: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

