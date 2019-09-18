Strictly Come Dancing’s Diane Buswell reveals secret hospital dash

Georgia Farquharson

Diane Buswell found fame on Strictly Come Dancing but her quest to get into dancing has come with some hurdles.

TAGS:

The 30-year-old has revealed that her quest for the perfect body landed her in hospital with iron deficiency anaemia after she burnt out from over-exercising.

Diane – who is now dating Joe Sugg after the pair met on the show last year – told Happiful: ‘Sometimes I did three shows a day and I’d go to the gym. I was exercising excessively and cut out many meals.

‘It got to the point where I had no physical energy. Anxiety came with it because I didn’t feel well enough to perform and had to every night.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

She said it became an ‘addition’. ‘Sometimes I did three shows a day and I’d go to the gym in between,’ she explained. ‘If I [ended up] off that schedule, it would really throw me.

‘It was an addiction, I guess.’

View this post on Instagram

Your my favourite 😊💕 #Sunday

A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell) on

The Australian-born star was rushed to hospital for treatment where she had an iron transfusion.

‘I’ll never forget the moment I had the iron transfusion,’ she recalled. ‘I went home and went for a run. I felt alive again. I realised I’d put my career on the line and I never wanted to return to that state.’

Having struggled with her own body image and anxiety that came with that, Diane revealed she immediately formed a close bond with Joe’s sister – internet sensation, Zoella.

READ MORE: STRICTLY’S GIOVANNI LEFT ‘TERRIFIED’ AFTER BEING ‘MUGGED’

‘I have discussed anxiety with her a fair bit, because she’s very open about it, which is great because so many girls now have it,’ Diane confessed.

Diane and Joe’s relationship has gone from strength-to-strength and the pair recently moved in together.

Goals!