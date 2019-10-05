The Strictly pro dancer is said to have been dropped on her head during a tricky lift

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has told fans she’s fine following an accident during rehearsals ahead of tonight’s live show.

It was reported she was rushed to hospital after celebrity partner Dev Griffin accidentally dropped her.

The Strictly pro dancer, 30, is said to have fallen 8ft after radio DJ Dev lost his grip while they performed a tricky lift.

A source had told The Sun, “Dev let her slip from his grasp and Dianne fell and landed on her head. It couldn’t have been worse.”

They added, “It was horrible to watch Dianne lying prostrate on the floor.”

Dev was said to be “doubled over in panic” after watching her fall while the pair rehearsed the Couples’ Choice – Friend Like Me by Will Smith from Aladdin – for the third live show.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning to address the report, Dianne reassured her fans that she’s fine and will be will be appearing in tonight’s show.

She wrote, ‘Morning everybody thank you for all the lovely msgs of concern . We had an accident key word being accident it was not Dev’s fault at all these things happen.

‘But great news is I’m fine and we both can not wait to dance tonight xxxx thanks again for your thoughts and well wishes.’

Meanwhile, the dancer appeared to be in very good spirits in a series of clips she uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

Among them was a sweet throwback picture of Dev and one of his sisters as she revealed the DJ is dedicating tonight’s dance to his siblings.

morning everybody thank you for all the lovely msgs of concern . We had an accident key word being accident it was not devs fault at all these things happen . But great news is I’m fine and we both can not wait to dance tonight xxxx thanks again for your thoughts and well wishes — dianne buswell (@dbuzz6589) October 5, 2019

Dianne added, “I was lucky enough to meet them all this week and they are all so lovely I know they will be so proud of you.”

She also told fans to ask her questions, and one quizzed, “How did you know Joe was the one?”

Dianne replied, “The list is endless but here are a few things. He makes me laugh every single day. He is so caring not just for me but for others.

“He has the kindest heart, he is the most talented human I know but with all his success is still the most grounded person I have ever met. The list could go on and on.”