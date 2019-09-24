It hasn't always been glitz and glamour for the Strictly star

He’s one of Strictly Come Dancing’s most famous faces, but Kevin Clifton has revealed that he was once so skint he had to sleep in his car.

Kevin, 35, has explained how he struggled to hold down a job while establishing his career as a dancer – meaning he struggled to afford lessons.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show, he admitted that he chose between spending the last of his money on petrol to drive to his nan’s house to spend the night, a friend’s house nearby in London or sleeping in his car.

‘If there’s no one there, I’ll sleep in my car and then I can afford two of my dance lessons tomorrow,’ he said.

‘I spent loads of time sleeping in my car – basically living out of my car – and having no work.

‘It’s not all glamour. People think we live these easy, showbiz, glamorous lives and it’s not like that.’

Kevin, who is dating his 2018 celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, also recalled times where he had to lie to his dance teachers about why he didn’t have the money for lessons.

‘There’s been times where I was just getting fired from job after job, normal office jobs, just trying to sustain my dancer career.

‘I was basically looking in my wallet going: “I’ve just been fired from another job. I’ve got four lessons tomorrow, I already can’t pay for two of them.

‘I’m going to have to blag it with the teacher and say: “Oh, there’s been a problem at the bank. I’m going to have to give you the money on my next lesson.”‘

We’re glad things have turned around for you, Kevin!