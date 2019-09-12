The heat is on for all this year's Strictly Come Dancing stars but none more so than YouTube star Saffron Barker who faces a double blow to her rehearsals.

The 19-year-old Saffron Barker has been busy rehearsing for the next show but took time out to attend an awards ceremony.

Speaking on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards, held at London’s Hilton Park Lane, Saffron admitted she’s been struggling to concentrate on her dance steps because the spinning movements are making her feel sick.

‘I get so dizzy,’ she said. ‘I know you get used to it the more you do it but I fell like I’m going to throw up, so that’s my issue and why I can’t pick up the steps because I can’t focus.’

Saffron is partnered with professional dancer AJ Pritchard and when we asked her how she is going to combat her motion sickness on the night, she replied, ‘I’m trusting AJ to just get me round, I keep asking him is there something you can do [to stop me going dizzy] because I fell like I’m just going to throw up, I’m hoping with time it gets better.’

But it’s not only the pressure to master the moves that is putting her in a spin – she’s also got the added pressure of doing just as good – if not better – than You Tube star Joe Sugg who competed in the contest last year and reached the finals.

Saffron said, ‘I feel I’ve got a lot to live up to, Joe’s personality shone a lot last year and he was an incredible dancer who worked really hard so hopefully I’ll follow in his footsteps. Every one’s told me to be myself and just enjoy it. Working with AJ is a lot of fun.’

But she is freaking out at the thought of one particular dance style, Saffron added, ‘I’m worried about doing anything sexy, like the rhumba, it’s not going to be my thing I can guarantee you that because I feel a bit awkward doing anything that involves moving the hips. I’m looking forward to being sassy, like the Paso Doble or the Tango that will be cool.’

Let’s hope the only thing spinning for Saffron on the night is the judges high scores!