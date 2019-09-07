The dancer reportedly had his rucksack and watch stolen

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice is said to be recovering after reportedly being mugged by masked robbers in a terrifying attack in Essex.

The dancer was waiting for an Uber when the robbers reportedly pulled up beside him in a black car.

The group then blinded him with what was thought to be pepper spray before stealing his rucksack and watch.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old was treated at the scene in Epping by paramedics.

A source told the publication: ‘His first thought was that it was an acid attack — because of the burning in his eyes.

‘He has been left absolutely terrified by the attack. It has hugely knocked his confidence.’

The newspaper also reports police are currently investigating the attack, which is said to have taken place last month.

This follows a scary incident which involved fellow Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, who was targeted in Blackpool in November 2016.

More recently, AJ Pritchard was also involved in an unprovoked nightclub attack in Nantwich, Cheshire.

In December 2018 AJ’s Love Island star brother Curtis had to undergo emergency surgery as a result of his injuries.

Curtis later opened up about what he thought was the reason behind the attack, telling LBC: ‘The only possible outcome that I could think, that is such a child mindset that this could be, is jealousy of who AJ is.

‘He did get attention from people wanting photos, and people kept coming up and recognising him. I could only think there was one reason why – they were jealous.’

AJ added: ‘We were out in our local town where we feel very safe. We were just enjoying our night. Curtis was violently pushed from his left. Before he could put his arm up, he was punched by 5 people from his right. He took the full force for me.’

Giovanni is yet to publicly comment on the incident since the news broke, but his girlfriend Ashley Roberts showed her support for the dancer on Friday night with a tweet promoting his upcoming tour.