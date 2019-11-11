Tamara Ecclestone has busy over the weekend doing something rather controversial.

The model and socialite, whose father Bernie Ecclestone is chairman of the Formula One Group, took to her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse into her home life.

However, the heiress was met with backlash when she posted snaps of her and her family putting up their Christmas decorations – more than six weeks before the big day.

Tamara took to her Instagram account to share sweet family snaps with her over 400,000 followers.

The mum-of-one uploaded an adorable picture of her daughter Sophia, who she shares with husband Jay Rutland, in festive red pyjamas decorating the large Christmas tree in the family’s house.

‘Feeling festive🎄,’ she captioned the post, before adding a pic of the family of three sitting in front of their complete Christmas tree, with Tamara wearing the same matching pyjamas as her daughter.

‘The most wonderful time of the year 🎄,’ she captioned the family photo.

Tamara’s husband Jay, who she married back in 2013, also shared snaps of the family’s festive weekend on his page.

And while some fans thought that the two posts were adorable, there were many who disagreed with their decision to get into the festive spirit.

Critics took to the post’s comments section to slam the model and her husband for putting up her decorations before we’ve even hit mid-December, a whole six and a half weeks before Christmas Day.

‘Ridiculous,’ wrote one, ‘not even half way through november’.

‘It’s the 10th of November!!!!!!!!!!!’ agreed another, while one commented, ‘Let’s hope that is last years tree as it’s too early 🎅🤶🎄🎄’.

Others wrote, ‘This made me stressed 😩’, ‘Not in November 🤦🏻‍♀️’, ‘Is it too early ? 🙈’, ‘It’s November ..🤷‍♀️’ and ‘Already 😳🤣🤣’.

However, some admired the couple for getting into the Christmas spirit, with some claiming that the family had even inspired them to put their own decorations up.

‘Right mine is going up !! 🙌,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘I think we’re all going to be putting up trees early this year 😍’.

Another commented, ‘I love how much you love Christmas and how early you start the celebrations.

‘It’ll be so lovely for Fi Fi to remember these traditions. 💕’.