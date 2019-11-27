Tanya Burr opens up about split from Jim Chapman for the first time

"It's hard and horrible"

YouTube sensation Tanya Burr has opened up about her split from husband Jim Chapman for the first time.

The vlogging pair called time on their marriage earlier this year, having tied the knot in 2015 and spending 12 years as a couple after meeting at sixth form.

In March, beauty and lifestyle influencer Tanya took to social media to announce she and Jim had split, writing, ‘Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

‘We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever.

‘Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.’

Meanwhile, men’s fashion influencer and model Jim wrote, ‘After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways.

‘We are still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other.

‘We will continue to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.’

Since the break up, the pair have sold their lavish marital home in Fulham and they have shared custody of their Dachshund pooch, Martha.

Jim has also publicly confirmed a new romance with model Sarah Tartleton.

Opening up on the divorce for the first time, Tanya insisted there’s no bad blood between her and Jim, telling the Telegraph, “I’ve been there, where I’ve seen someone saying, ‘Ooh, have you heard so-and-so and so-and-so have split?’ and then thought, ‘Let me look that up’.

“It’s what people do. I’m not angry with anyone. People are just being people. It’s hard and horrible. I’ll never Google myself again.

“‘All that matters is what Jim and I think. It’s boring – he’s still my best friend. We’ve been best friends for 12 years, [but] people will want some drama from it.

“We’re always going to be in each other’s lives, hopefully.”