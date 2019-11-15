Music managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta won't let the Blank Space pop star sing songs from past albums

Taylor Swift has claimed music managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta have banned her from singing any of her old hits, which they own the rights to.

And, for this reason, her Artist of the Decade performance at the upcoming American Music Awards is in doubt, as well as a Netflix documentary that’s been three years in the making.

Taylor explained what was going on to her fans in an explosive statement, in which she labelled Scooter and Scott “tyrannical”.

Along with the screenshot of the statement, Taylor wrote, “Don’t know what else to do.”

In the statement, Taylor revealed how she’d been planning to perform a medley of her hits throughout the last decade at the AMAs.

But Scott and Scooter said she wouldn’t be allowed “because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

She explains how the producers also stopped her from using any of her old music in a Netflix documentary she’d been creating.

She adds, “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.

“This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of these songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans.”

The battle over Taylor’s music began when she left Big Machine Label Group – whose founder and chief executive, Scott, signed her as a 14-year-old and with whom she had recorded six albums – for Universal Music Group in November 2018.

The UMG deal gave her ownership of her master recordings at that label – something she did not have at BMLG.

In June, Scott sold BMLG to Scooter, who manages Justin Bieber and Kanye West, and who Taylor claimed was responsible for years of “incessant, manipulative bullying” of her.

As a way of reclaiming some control over her music, Taylor said in August that she planned to record copycat versions of her back catalogue from November next year.

Neither Scott nor Scooter have responded to Taylor’s claims as of yet.