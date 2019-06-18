Find out how the pop pair finally settled their differences

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry recently confirmed they had buried the hatchet once and for all wheh the Roar singer made a cameo in Taylor’s You Need To Calm Down music video.

And the Love Story singer, 29, has now revealed how the pair finally managed to heal their bitter pop rift and put their differences behind them once and for all.

Speaking to BBC’s Radio 1, Taylor said: ‘We have been on really good terms for a while. But the first time we saw each other was at this party, and it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different.

‘That we had grown up. That we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other. It just was really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common.’

She added: ‘Both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don’t know if either of us knew if we were gonna talk about it publicly.’

The singer also opened up about the concept for her new music video and how Katy, 34, came to be in it.

Taylor continued, ‘When I thought of this concept for the video and I wrote the treatment, I thought, “I’m just gonna ask her if she’d be interested in this, but I would be totally fine if she’d rather keep it private.”

‘But I sent her a long synopsis of the entire video and she was like, “I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness!”‘

While speaking about the inspiration behind the wacky costumes, Taylor explained: ‘I didn’t think of the burger and fries costume until she wore the burger to the Met Gala after party and I was like, “That is amazing.”

‘I kept thinking… we are gonna have this moment in the video… and if it’s us wearing normal clothes and hugging, it won’t really fit…nSo I was like, “Can we do a a burger and fries as metaphor for two people who belong together? And people who are a perfect pair?” And she thought it was really funny! So we did it.’

The pair have always kept relatively tight-lipped about the reasons behind their fall out, but in 2017 Katy spoke publicly about the pair’s feud for the first time, telling NME: ‘No one has asked me my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth.’

She went on: ‘I wish I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?

‘Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!’