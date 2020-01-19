Cheryl gave some fierce side-eye action on Saturday night

The Greatest Dancer viewers were left howling at their TV’s on Saturday night after new judge Todrick Hall made a ‘savage’ dig at Cheryl’s former romance with Liam Payne.

The choreographer saw the perfect opportunity to win a laugh at Cheryl’s expense after fellow judge Oti Mabuse made a remark about one of the performers.

Strictly star Oti admitted she wanted to have a daughter so she could grow up and marry the tap dancer they had just seen perform.

Seizing the opportunity, Todrick made a thinly veiled quip about Cheryl’s relationship with Liam – telling Oti she doesn’t need to have a daughter as she could just wait a few years and ‘date him’ herself.

Todrick said: ‘Well maybe you could date him a few years after he was on the show, that’s been done before.’

As Oti burst out laughing, Cheryl registered what Todrick had said and shot him some fierce side-eye before yelling: ‘The shade!’

Todrick then coyly sipped his drink as Cheryl warned: ‘Oh, I’ll get you back.’

Viewers at home couldn’t believe the exchange between the pair, with one commenting: ‘Maybe you could date him a couple of years after the show, that’s been done before!” Absolute savage Todrick Hall. I think you may pay for that one!’

Another said: ‘@todrick’s shade towards @CherylOfficial loved it.’

And a third added: ‘Screaming at Todrick teasing Cheryl over Liam Payne!‘

While another exclaimed: ‘I’m actually crying at todrick SAVAGE.’

Cheryl first met Liam when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 when he was just 14-years-old.

Then, in 2016 the couple started a romantic relationship, which lasted two years. They also shared son Bear, two.