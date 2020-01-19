The Greatest Dancer fans in hysterics as Todrick Hall makes ‘savage’ dig at Cheryl’s romance with ex Liam Payne

Cheryl gave some fierce side-eye action on Saturday night

The Greatest Dancer viewers were left howling at their TV’s on Saturday night after new judge Todrick Hall made a ‘savage’ dig at Cheryl’s former romance with Liam Payne.

The Greatest Dancer

The choreographer saw the perfect opportunity to win a laugh at Cheryl’s expense after fellow judge Oti Mabuse made a remark about one of the performers.

Strictly star Oti admitted she wanted to have a daughter so she could grow up and marry the tap dancer they had just seen perform.

Seizing the opportunity, Todrick made a thinly veiled quip about Cheryl’s relationship with Liam – telling Oti she doesn’t need to have a daughter as she could just wait a few years and ‘date him’ herself.

Todrick said: ‘Well maybe you could date him a few years after he was on the show, that’s been done before.’

The Greatest Dancer

As Oti burst out laughing, Cheryl registered what Todrick had said and shot him some fierce side-eye before yelling: ‘The shade!’

Todrick then coyly sipped his drink as Cheryl warned: ‘Oh, I’ll get you back.’

Viewers at home couldn’t believe the exchange between the pair, with one commenting: ‘Maybe you could date him a couple of years after the show, that’s been done before!” Absolute savage Todrick Hall. I think you may pay for that one!’

Another said: ‘@todrick’s shade towards @CherylOfficial loved it.

And a third added: ‘Screaming at Todrick teasing Cheryl over Liam Payne!

While another exclaimed: ‘I’m actually crying at todrick SAVAGE.’

Cheryl first met Liam when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 when he was just 14-years-old.

Then, in 2016 the couple started a romantic relationship, which lasted two years. They also shared son Bear, two.