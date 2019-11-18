As Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes return for a second series of their popular debut show The Hit List, the BBC has announced details of it's Christmas celebrity special line up for charity.

The Hit List hosts Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes will be joined by comedian Susan Calman, DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, former footballer John Barnes, DJ Scott Mills, TV and radio presenter Vick Hope and Ninja Warrior co-host Chris Kamara.

The BBC announced: “We’re happy to announce that there’ll be a #TheHitList Christmas Special! Here are the celebs who will join @MarvinHumes and @RochelleHumes to help raise money for charity:

@SusanCalman @Melvinodoom @officialbarnesy @scott_mills @vickNHope @chris_kammy.”

Rochelle uploaded a snap of the line up to her Instastory and captioned it: “The thing is we have 3 radio DJs, they should be good but will they?! #THEHITLIST”

And with JLS confirmed for a reunion tour, Marvin, 34, will be extra busy.

Meanwhile wife Rochelle, 30, has her New Look fashion edit and a second children’s book written waiting to be published.

The former Saturday’s singer is also “curl positivity ambassador” for John Freida hair and co-hosts Ninja Warrior UK on ITV.

The pair will be juggling work with parent duties, looking after their two daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two.

Speaking about the Hit list’s return, “It’s amazing to be back on the second series,” said Marvin. “The first series was incredible to be a part of. For the second series to be commissioned so quickly was absolutely brilliant news.

“The programme has been so popular and the series will be on each week before Strictly Come Dancing in the winter months – it has blown us away.”

Rochelle added: “We are so passionate about the show and we enjoy it so much, and to have two series in one year is not bad going at all. I think it has the perfect time slot as well.”

We can’t wait to see the music buffs go head to head in the battle of the song…