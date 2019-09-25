'Well, we didn’t expect that this morning!'

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in fits of giggles during today’s instalment of This Morning.

As the fan favourite hosts took to screens for their usual spot on the smash hit ITV breakfast show, they soon fell into hysterical laughter.

While the pair were sitting down for an interview with Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice, an utterly hilarious moment was caught on camera.

Mid-chat, 60-year-old Anneka leaned over to her pro dance partner Kevin, touching his thigh and screeching: ‘What’s that?!’

Explaining that the mystery bulge in his trousers was totally innocent, 36-year-old Kevin responded: ‘That’s my phone!’ leaving Holly and Phil in stiches.

Barely able to pull himself together and giving a nod to the infamous Strictly Curse, which is said to drive celebs and their dance partners into romantic or sexual flings, often splitting up their relationships, Phillip joked: ‘It’s the Strictly curse already. One week!’

‘Well, we didn’t expect that this morning!’ Kevin cheekily grinned.

Taking to social media to react to the epic blunder, hordes of This Morning viewers seemed to find it just as funny as Schof and Willoughby.

‘Nearly choked on my popcorn laughing at that! 🤣🤣🤣,’ one penned, while a second added: ‘I’m still crying, I thought Phil & Holly were going to combust! Anneka is such a joyous lady, wishing you both luck on Saturday 💃🕺.’

‘Brilliant.. 😂 Just what we need in these times of doom and gloom.. keep the laughs coming.. 👏😆,’ said a third.