HILARIOUS

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left in fits of laughter during todays’ instalment of the ITV breakfast show.

The hilarious pair fell into hysterical giggles as they looked through mistakenly naughty pictures drawn by innocent children.

The bizarre yet amusing segment of the morning magazine programme began after Hol and Phil began discussing the moment viewer Vicci Barnhouse revealed her daughter’s drawing of a slide was confused for a penis by her nursery staff.

Vicci’s little one Amelia tried to recreate her memory of a fun school trip to the Brecon Beacons but her questionable looking sketch prompted staff to call her embarrassed mum in for a chat.

As the dynamic duo flipped through more cheeky drawings, Holly began to titter and cover her mouth with her hand.

A dodgy image of what was supposed to be Santa delivering some presents resulted in the blonde beauty cheekily remarking: ‘He certainly delivered something!’

As they took a look at a rather strange looking snowman’s scarf, a home made flower that resembled female private parts and a phallic confetti cannon, the telly twosome continued to crack up.

Meanwhile, This Morning viewers took to Twitter to join in with the laughter, with many expressing their amusement over the weird feature.

One penned: ‘In hysterics at @thismorning rude children’s drawing’s; how parent’s & teacher’s restrain themselves I don’t know lol!!! If only innocent children understood the true meaning behind their artwork’s lol, bless them!! #ThisMorning 🤣🤣🤣🤣.’

And a second chipped in to add: ‘Holly and Phillips reactions to them pictures are probably the best thing you’ll see all week, brilliant 😂😂😂😂😂.’

Later a third piped up and said: ‘These kids drawings are easily the best feature ever on #ThisMorning! Can’t believe what I’m seeing.’