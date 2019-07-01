OMG hilarious

This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left red faced after she made a hilarious blunder on today’s instalment of the ITV breakfast show.

Discussing dumped Love Island star, Tom Walker, the 38-year-old telly presenter accidentally made a cheeky remark about the villa boy.

Describing the moment she realised she had met the northern model before, she explained that her ‘drawers’ had dropped.

As she and co-host Phillip Schofield announced that Tom would appear on the show, Holly piped up to announce that she had met him previously.

The tongue-tied blonde beauty remarked: ‘Who I’ve met before! My drawers… my jaw dropped.

Noticing the slip up, Phillip joked: ‘Your drawers? Let’s hope not. Your knickers are down again!’

The notoriously cheeky pair fell into fits of laughter.

Later, axed Love Islander Tom, 29, joined Phil and Holly to reveal his connection with her.

He said: ‘We met, when. I was 12.’

Holly then chipped in: ‘When I was doing Saturday morning TV on the Ministry of Mayhem.

‘Your dad was a director, I remember your dad and I remember him bringing the boys in!’

As the appearance continued, Tom, Holly, Phillip and series three Love Island star Montana Brown discussed the moment Irish bombshell Maura Higgins exploded at him.

The blazing row kicked off after the 26-year-old stunner overheard hunky Tom telling the rest of the lads: ‘It will be interesting to see if she is all mouth or not.’

Tom explained: ‘It was “lad banter” gone wrong. I didn’t think she would go that mad. I thought she might have taken it a little bit more on the chin. I knew she’d heard, that’s why I had to repeat it.’

He continued: ‘I thought, “What have I said?” and there was no going back or lying and I had to just say, “Yeah, that’s what I said”. If I had have said it to her, I think she would’ve reacted differently. It was saying it to the boys that got her fired up.’