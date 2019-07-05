'This is car crash TV'

Today’s episode of This Morning didn’t go down too well with viewers, as dozens took to social media to slate presenting stand-ins Mark Wright and Rochelle Humes.

The former TOWIE star and ex girl band songstress took to the screens of ITV for its daily instalment of the breakfast show, stepping in for usual Friday hosts, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

But fans of the show were less than impressed by the duo’s telly skills as they bombarded Twitter with harsh criticism throughout the course of the ‘awful’ broadcast.

The show started with the pair reminiscing on how they met, way back when Rochelle, 30, was first starting out in The Saturdays.

Mark, 32, revealed he’d hitched a ride in Rochelle’s car after a night out and she played him one of her songs, admitting he was ‘starstruck’.

Later, during a segment about staying healthy on holiday, Essex lad Mark awkwardly confessed to suffering from a bout of diarrhoea after eating a dodgy salad while on vacay.

One watcher clearly wasn’t a fan of the chitchat, remarking that the temporary faces were simply budget versions of usual presenters, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

‘Poundland Phil and holly #ThisMorning,’ they wrote.

Meanwhile another was left wondering if they were the producer’s last resort: ‘Good Lord. Was everyone else busy today?? Ffs. Like nails down a chalk board this….#ThisMorning.’

A third chipped in: ‘This is car crash TV.’

The episode also included a section in which Mark and Rochelle chatted everything Love Island with former Islander Kem Cetinay.

But a viewer hit out at Rochelle for not letting the reality star get a word in edge ways: ‘Rochelle keeps interrupting Mark and Kem and it’s SO RUDE,’ and another agreed, adding: ‘Be quiet Rochelle, let Kem speak ffs 🙄.’

Despite the harsh words, some supportive fans enjoyed the replacements.

‘Loving Mark and Rochelle on This Morning. So fresh ! ❣️.’