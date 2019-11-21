The X Factor star has opened up about his rumoured romance with the Pussycat Doll

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger are rumoured to be dating having met on the X Factor: Celebrity.

And now, the rugby star – who’s one third of Try Star – had gushed about the Pussycat Dolls star.

He said: “She’s stunning. And has [romance] crossed my mind? Yes. But we don’t have much time.”

Talking about hia bandmates Levi Davis and Ben Foden, he added: “To be honest, we are focusing on the bromance and getting to the final!

“We are working on choreography, vocal lessons, and it’s all so full on. So there’s not a lot of time for much else.”

Ben added that both his friend Thom and X Factor judge Nicole are “beautiful and single” but also insisted their romance will have to wait until the competition has ended.

Nicole – who split from tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov this year – and Thom had a romantic night out in London last week, and the pair were apparently flirting and texting for weeks before.

An ITV source told The Sun: “Thom is completely Nicole’s type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on — he’s always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

“He fancied her long before meeting her on the show. He was initially a bit nervous about starting something up, and ruining his chances on the series, but they had great chemistry from the off.

“And after weeks of texting, Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out, and took her for dinner.

“They met up with friends, all had drinks, and were laughing and joking the whole night. They looked to be having the time of their lives.

“They both want to focus on the series for now though, and then see what may or may not progress once the show has wrapped. But Nicole deserves to meet someone lovely and everyone is hopeful this will work out.”