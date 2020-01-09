Pop sensation Nicole Scherzinger and ultimate hunk Thomas Evans went public with with their romance earlier this week. And now it's emerged their relationship has been six years in the making.

According to The Sun, the pair first met at a swanky event – the Global Gift Gala – in 2014 when Nicole was going through a rough patch with her then-boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Despite being rejected by Nicole – who was keen to work things out with Lewis – Thom didn’t give up and knew appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 would give him a chance to get to know the Pussycat Dolls star better.

Nicole, 41, was a judge alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh on the revamped version of the famous talent show – in which one celebrity act won a recording contract.

While Thom, 34, and fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Levi Davis didn’t win the show – with Megan McKenna scooping the prize – Thom won the girl he’d been after for years.

An insider revealed, “Thom knew he’d have a lot of fun on the show and not just because of the singing.

“He’s been after Nicole for some time and was confident that spending so much time in her company would give him the opportunity to woo her.

“In the end, she couldn’t resist Thom’s charms, despite the fact that she was meant to be judging him.”

The pair finally went public with their romance at the Golden Globe Awards and stepped out hand-in-hand just days later at a Hollywood restaurant.

Despite their loved-up PDAs, last month friends of Nicole’s warned her that Thom could break her heart after he was caught dancing with a mystery woman behind her back.

A source told new! magazine, “Her friends have watched her suffer repeated heartbreak so they feel protective of her and want to help her avoid making the same mistakes by dating someone who might not be right for her.

“They have warned Nicole about getting involved with Thom and suggested she cool off the romance before it gets serious, fearing she will just be left heartbroken again by yet another toyboy who probably can’t give her the commitment she’s craving.”

Looks like the pair are falling pretty quickly…