Meghan's mum Doria Ragland was in attendance

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has admitted he’s upset he didn’t get an invite to grandson Archie’s christening over the weekend.

Just 25 guests, including Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland and two of her close friends from university, attended the private ceremony on Saturday at Windsor Castle, but the Duchess chose not to invite her estranged dad.

Addressing the snub, Thomas Markle has revealed he was gutted to miss the milestone moment but went on to wish his daughter and Harry ‘health and happiness’.

‘I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,’ Thomas told the Daily Mail.

‘I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Meghan cut off all contact with her dad after he repeatedly gave interviews to the press and set up photos with the paparazzi – and it doesn’t look like the Duchess is prepared to mend their relationship following Archie’s birth.

Meghan and Harry released two pictures to the public following the private ceremony on Saturday.

The first picture, a family portrait, featured Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan’s mum Doria, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana’s two sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

An accompanying statement said on the day: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support.

‘They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”

The royal couple refused to share the details of Archie’s godparents, but Harry’s best friend Charlie Van Straubenzee was named by the Sunday Times as one of his godparents yesterday.