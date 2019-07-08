Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle admits he’s upset over being snubbed from Archie’s christening

Meghan's mum Doria Ragland was in attendance

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has admitted he’s upset he didn’t get an invite to grandson Archie’s christening over the weekend.

Just 25 guests, including Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland and two of her close friends from university, attended the private ceremony on Saturday at Windsor Castle, but the Duchess chose not to invite her estranged dad.

Addressing the snub, Thomas Markle has revealed he was gutted to miss the milestone moment but went on to wish his daughter and Harry ‘health and happiness’.

‘I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,’ Thomas told the Daily Mail.

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

‘I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness.’

Meghan cut off all contact with her dad after he repeatedly gave interviews to the press and set up photos with the paparazzi – and it doesn’t look like the Duchess is prepared to mend their relationship following Archie’s birth.

Meghan and Harry released two pictures to the public following the private ceremony on Saturday.

The first picture, a family portrait, featured Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan’s mum Doria, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana’s two sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

An accompanying statement said on the day: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support.

‘They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”

The royal couple refused to share the details of Archie’s godparents, but Harry’s best friend Charlie Van Straubenzee was named by the Sunday Times as one of his godparents yesterday.