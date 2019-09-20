DJ Toby Anstis has broken his silence over reports he's dating love Island's Amy Hart after being spotted on a few dates.

We caught up with the 48-year-old Toby Anstis on the red carpet at the World Fashion Awards at London’s Savoy Hotel, so we grilled him on the rumours he’s dating the 26-year-old reality star. ‘We’re just mates’ he said. ‘She’s just really cool, she’s an attractive girl.’

When we asked of they had each others’ numbers he replied, ‘Maybe..she actually WhatsApp-ed me earlier so she should be on her way.’

Not convinced by Toby playing down the friendship, he explained how the unlikely pair met.

He said, ‘You know we actually met at Brighton Pride, we were hosting the Heart Dance float down there and she just bounced up and said ‘Oh Toby’ and I was like, ‘Aren’t you Amy Hart from Love Island?’ So we ended up getting really drunk that night and then we met up again – she came in for an interview on Heart Dance because she loves her old school classics and having travelled around with BA [British Airways], she’s been to some quite big night spots so she was telling us all about Vegas and dropping in to clubs there like Omnia and going to see Calvin Harris so she chose some of her classics.’

The pair have been spotted out together on several occasions – including a West End musical date.

Toby continued, ‘We were both chatting a couple of weeks ago, because she’s really into her musicals and I did Grease a few years ago so I love all of the West End stuff and we got talking about the Lion King, I said “Have you been to see that” and she said “No”. I said “Nor have I, shall we go?” so we went to it. Then things become things – we’re just friends.’

When we asked if he’d like the friendship to go further, Toby replied, ‘No.’ Adding, ‘My God, nailing her down for a night out is hard enough, she’s got so many things on. These few weeks after Love Island goes crackers so she’s a busy girl but it’s fun, we have a laugh. She’s really funny and she’s a good girl to be out with but I’m officially still single.’

Form an orderly queue ladies….