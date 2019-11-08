Love Island’s Tommy Fury announces return to boxing later this year

Tommy Fury has announced that he will be retuning to boxing.

The boxer turned reality TV star appeared on ITV’s hit matchmaking show Love Island earlier this year.

And while fans of the show will have seen the sportsman trying to keep up with regular exercise throughout his two month stint in the Spanish villa over the summer where he met current girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, his appearance on the programme did mean that he was away from the boxing ring.

And since leaving the villa in the show’s final episode back in August, Tommy has not fully returned to his day job. Until now.

The light-heavyweight boxer gas announced that he will be returning to the ring no later than next month to continue his sporting career.

For the first time since leaving the Mallorca-based TV show in the summer, the boxer will fight for the first time later this year in London.

The highly-anticipated match will take place on 21st December at London’s Copper Box Arena.

This comes after he confirmed to BBC Sport earlier this year that he would be retuning to his job within the year.

While supporting his older brother renowned heavyweight Tyson Fury during his Las Vegas fight back in September, Tommy told the publication that he would “100 per cent return to the ring within12 months”.

Taking to his social media to announce his comeback, the TV star posted a video compilation to his Instagram page.

Sharing the video with his nearly three million followers, Tommy uploaded a sequence of clips that show him preparing for a bout in the ring, along with the words ‘TNT is back. Are you ready? It’s time. 21.12.19’.

Fans couldn’t hold in their happiness at the news, with the post raking up hundreds of thousands of likes in just a few hours and followers taking to the comments section to express their excitement.

Naturally his Love Island co-stars left their own comments too, with stars Ovie Soko, Chris Taylor, Greg O’Shea, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames, writing, ‘YEEEEEESSSSSSSSSIRRRRRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥✊✊✊✊✊🤘❤️’, ‘Siiiiiiiiick. Go on lad’, ‘Back at it man good stuff 💪’, ‘This is what we’ve all been waiting for 🥊 👊🏾’ and ‘✅ Back to business ✅’.

We wonder if we’ll get a glimpse of fellow islander and former ring-girl Maura taking up her old role in the ring too?

You never know…