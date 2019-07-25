Looking good, Arg!

Fans of TOWIE’s James Argent have congratulated him after he revealed his weight loss in a new picture.

The reality TV star was posing alongside Love Island contestant Michael Griffiths, after they bumped into each other at This Morning studio.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: ‘I had a nice time popping into @thismorning today. It was nice to meet @mac_griffiths_ he’s a lovely lad! I wish everyone who takes part in @loveisland all the best & hope they get as much out of it as possible! I’m 9 years in this game & I know it’s not always easy, Make it work for YOU ❤️’.

But despite being next to one of this year’s most controversial villa inhabitants, fans were more distracted by Arg’s slimmer frame.

One wrote: ‘Arg looking so much better , 👍 well done 👍’.

Another said: ‘Well done Arg your looking trim👌’.

A third added: ‘Looking good arg keep up the good work🔥’.

The 31-year-old’s body transformation comes not long after he revealed he was having a hard time with trolls who

He said on This Morning: ‘I’ve always gone up and down with my weight since I was a teenager.

‘I could be really, really slim in the first half of the year, but by the other half I’m morbidly obese.

‘All my problems stem from food. I have an eating disorder.’

‘I knew I had put on a substantial amount of weight when I looked in the mirror and could see my clothes weren’t fitting.’

He added: ‘I’ve felt more self-conscious lately, asking people to change the angle when they take photos of me.

‘I’m really lucky because I never really get much hate on social media, but in the last few months I’ve been getting more and more trolling about my weight.

‘I do tend to laugh things off, but it can still hurt and still affect you. My friends used to have a laugh about my love of food and that I’m chubby, but no one is really laughing anymore.’