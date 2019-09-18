So cute!

From TOWIE lothario to devoted family man, life couldn’t be more different for Mario Falcone these days.

The 31-year-old and his fiancée Becky Miesner welcomed baby boy Parker Jax in November last year, and he’s been keeping fans up to date with his journey as a first time dad on social media.

This week Mario and Becky took Parker on holiday to Italy and the former reality star couldn’t resist posting more adorable snaps of his son.

Alongside one of him holding Parker up, Mario wrote, ‘Nothing else matters anymore.’ And, next to a series of the little one getting messy with lunch, he joked, ‘Think he enjoyed it.’

Mario and Becky – who runs a beauty salon in Brentwood – have also been sharing their tips for travelling with a baby.

In an IGTV clip, Mario admitted he’s happy to let Becky plan ahead when it comes to keeping Parker entertained while going through security at the airport and during the flight.

But while it may seem like Mario and Becky have parenthood all worked out, he recently confessed that being a stay at home dad can be lonely.

Mario, who stays at home three days a week with Parker while Becky is at work, told OK!, ‘I take my hat off to any mum or dad who stays at home with their kids because it’s more intense and lonely than going to work.’

He added, ‘The sleep deprivation is very hard.’