Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for TOWIE star Harry Derbidge, who announced his engagement to partner Dean Rowland on Saturday.

The couple showed off their beautiful matching rings on Instagram after attending a secret engagement party organised by his cousin and former co-star Amy Childs.

‘We’re getting MARRIED!’ Harry posted alongside a photo of him and Dean showing off their matching diamond rings.

‘I’m still in shock thank you everyone who was apart of our special day love you more then anything @mrdeanrowland.’

Dean shared the same picture on his own account, writing: ‘We did it… Thanks for everyone that made the surprise amazing.’

Amy shared her own congratulatory message, revealing the party had been kept secret from Harry for TWO months.

She said: ‘He is getting married! Congratulations to my beautiful cousin and @mrdeanrowland on your engagement, 8 weeks of knowing and organising the best engagement party for him! Thank you so much for everyone who come.’

Amy then shared a sweet snap of Harry holding her daughter Polly as he and Dean celebrated their happy news.

Captioning the adorable phot, Amy added: ‘Can’t wait for Polly to be bridesmaid.

‘You both make me so happy, thank you for making me apart of your day. Thank you so much @lightswithgrace for your light up letters and flowerwall And of course the amazing Ballons by @theballoonsquadevents was amazing!’

Dean popped the question to Harry in front of his family and friends, including Frankie Essex, Chloe Sim’s sister Frankie Sims, The X Factor’s Tracy Leanne and TOWIE newbie Harry Lee.

After being led into the shindig blindfolded, Harry and Dean celebrated with their pals with some posh cocktails, their own private bar and a DJ! Our invite must have been lost in the post…