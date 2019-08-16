TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet left ‘speechless’ as two friends die in car crash

Ricky Batchelor and Daniel Rowland were in a late-night crash

The Only Way Is Essex star Tommy Mallet has been left devastated as two of his friends have died in a car crash.

Ricky Batchelor and Daniel Rowland from Benfleet and East London passed away at the weekend.

The men, in their 30s, were found nearly five hours after their BMW car left the road and smashed into a tree in St Osyth on Sunday, according to the Mirror.

And Tommy, 27, paid tribute to his pals on Instagram, writing: ‘Speechless! Two clean hearted friends taken way to soon. Life’s crazy.’

He added, ‘Will never forget the time and effort you gave my mum and dad over the years.’

The post was flooded with comments from friends, including Tommy’s girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou, who simply wrote three love heart emojis.

One comment left by a friend Beverly Groom described Daniel as ‘probably the nicest fella I have ever known’, and said she had ‘so many good memories’ with Ricky.

She added, ‘These 2 beautiful young men taken far to soon…me and mark will miss you so much we will never ever forget you.

‘Dan i use to say to you if my boys turn out like you id be very proud i really meant that (sic).’

Floral tributes have been left by the site of the crash in St Osyth along with two bottles of Jack Daniels and cards.

A spokesman for St Osyth Parish Council said: ‘The council was shocked and saddened to learn of the fatal collision.

‘The thoughts of the parish council and residents are with the families and friends of the two young men who tragically lost their lives.

‘The parish council fully supports the appreciation of Essex Police for the understanding and patience shown by the many residents and holidaymakers who were affected by the closure of the road.’