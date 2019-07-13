The end of another TOWIE romance...

James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou have called time on their romance after two years together.

Yazmin, 26, confirmed the sad news by sharing a quote from Grey’s Anatomy. It read: ‘You didn’t love her. You just didn’t want to be alone. Or maybe, maybe she was just good for your ego. Or, or maybe she made you feel better about your miserable life, but you didn’t love her. Because you don’t destroy people you love.’

She captioned it: ‘Onwards and upwards for me. I’ll be okay, times a healer’ – sparking an influx of well-wishes from concerned fans.

And, an insider soon confirmed the TOWIE stars – who met on the show and went on to move in together – had gone their separate ways after a huge row during their holiday to Turkey.

‘Yaz and Locke had an argument after he went on a six-hour bender with his mates. He was supposed to meet Yaz after two hours for dinner but didn’t turn up,’ the insider revealed.

‘His phone was off and he didn’t contact her leaving Yaz stranded by herself. When he finally did turn up, he was drunk and they got into an argument. Yaz was understandably angry and upset with James.

‘More than anything else she was worried about him as he was AWOL. Now the pair aren’t talking.’

It’s not the first time their romance has hit a rocky patch since they got together in 2017.

Earlier this year the couple were encouraged to take a break from filming TOWIE to work on their relationship, amid fears the producers were concerned about their welfare.

‘When James and Yaz were first told that they needed to take a break they were angry and frustrated,’ a source at ITVBe revealed. ‘However, now they’ve taken time away to work on themselves and their relationship they realise that they did need the break and that producers had their best interests at heart.’

So is it over for good this time? Only time will tell…