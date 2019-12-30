Travis Scott reveals real reason behind split with Kylie Jenner in new song

Travis Scott has been getting candid in his lyrics.

The rapper who shares 22-month-old daughter Stormi with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, has hinted at the real reason behind his split with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Travis reportedly referenced the pair’s break-up in his new song Gatti, where he raps, “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.”

In the candid lyric, the rapper seems to be alluding to the issue that both he and Kylie had different ideas about what they wanted from their relationship, with Kylie wanting more commitment but Travis not yet ready for that.

Travis and Kylie share 22-month-old daughter Stormi (Credit: Getty)

This has been reported in the past, with Kylie’s grandmother previously suggesting that this was the reason the pair had parted ways.

Speaking out about the couple’s relationship, Kylie’s grandmother Esther Jenner, the mother of the beauty mogul’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, hinted that Travis’s lack of commitment is what led to the split earlier this year.

“Kylie and I keep in touch, we both have iPhones and Facetime,” Esther said to The Sun Online. “She puts the baby on the FaceTime and I can see her progress, she’s a darling little child.

Kylie’s grandmother Esther, who is mum to Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, opened up on her split with Travis (Credit: Getty)

“I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father [Travis],” Esther went on.

“Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] ‘We’re both going to be good parents to her’ like in defence almost.”

Esther added that thought Travis should have shown more commitment to her granddaughter by popping the question, saying, “But that’s what happens really, so often.

“Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work! I don’t know.”