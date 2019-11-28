Tristan Thompson has worried Khloe Kardashian fans.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe took to her social media with a gorgeous new snap to promote her clothing line.

The reality star shared a sexy photo with her over 100 million followers that shows her posing in a skin-tight white bodysuit from her clothing line Good American.

The post quickly raked up nearly 12,000 comments and almost two million likes with fans and friends loving the snap.

It was met with streams of flame, smiley faces with love heart eyes and different coloured love heart emoji symbols, with best friend Malika Haqq writing ‘Damn girl’ and ‘🔥’.

Mum Kris Jenner wrote ‘You are a GODDESS’ and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner added ‘hot’ and ‘😍😍😍😍’.

However, there was one comment in particular that caught the attention of fans and it was that of Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Canadian basketball player, who shares one-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, commented on the post writing, ‘😍WOW! PERFECTION! WOW👸 ❤️’.

However, defensive Khloe fans immediately took to the post to express concern for the TV star, as she split from her daughter’s father earlier this year when he was hit with a cheating scandal.

‘Damn right now leave my girl alone 😤,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘Too good for you!!!’.

‘Perfection for someone else boy bye,’ commented another fan, while one wrote, ‘True story “ U don’t know what u got, till it’s gone”

‘I’m sorry u lost your family, but I’m 100% certain she would have been yours, had u treated her right. U both created the most precious gift, and she should be your only focus now. (At least for now)’.

Others wrote, ‘please stop 🛑 ✋’, ‘nope. get out now’, ‘leave her alone’, ‘🙄🙄 you’re too late #boybye 👋🏼’ and ‘Get TF OUTTTT of here. KOKO knows she’s perfect and doesn’t need your bs 🙅🏼‍♀️’.

Recently an insider revealed that Tristan wants to win Khloe back, telling E! News, “Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back.

“He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up,” continued the source.

“Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He’s trying to make up for it.”