Tristan Thompson reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back

Tristan Thompson isn’t giving up on getting Khloe back.

The basketball player, who is dad to one-year-old True Thompson with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, apparently wants the reality star back.

According to insiders, Tristan isn’t giving up on getting Khloe back, after the pair split earlier this year.

True’s mum and dad split back in February after going through a cheating scandal last year when Tristan was accused of cheating on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

But according to insiders the sportsman is apparently not giving up on his ex-girlfriend.

“Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back,” a source told E! News.

“He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up,” continued the source. “Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He’s trying to make up for it.”

“He wants what he can’t have.”

The source revealed that to try and win Khloe back Tristan has been sending Khloe gifts and flattering her with compliments.

But apparently his attempts to get her back, aren’t working very well.

“She’s in a great place in her life where she’s focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan,” added the source. “She’s not interested in giving him another chance.

“She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all.”

But it seems that despite Khloe’s efforts to move forward in life, Tristan is still working at getting her back, with the source addig, “Tristan isn’t giving up on Khloe and isn’t getting the hint. It seems like he isn’t going to give up until he gets what he wants.”