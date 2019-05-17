Ulrika Jonsson reveals she only had sex with husband Brian Monet ONCE in eight years

Ulrika Jonsson has revealed she only had sex with her estranged husband once in eight years.

The TV presenter and third husband Brian Monet, who wed in March 2008, announced in April they were divorcing.

Opening up about their 11-year marriage, the 51-year-old said she thought she may never be intimate again and felt as if part of her life was ‘over’.

Writing in The Sun, mum-of-four Ulrika admitted, ‘Nearly two years ago, just before my 50th birthday, I remember thinking I might have to just accept that I would never have sex ever again.

‘The reason I thought this is because I had not had sex for four and half years. And the time before that was four years prior. I was living in a sexless marriage for nearly a decade.’

She went on, ‘That just didn’t feel right. It felt unnatural and as if part of my life was over.’

Ulrika said the lack of intimacy left her feeling ‘rejected and confused’, and over the last few years she started to notice irreparable cracks in their relationship.

Revealing her heartbreak, she said it felt ‘like a waste and such a loss’.

The TV star and businessman Brian have 10-year-old son Malcolm together.

Ulrika is also mum to Cameron, 24, from her marriage to cameraman John Turnbull, daughter Martha, 14, who she had with ex-husband Lance Gerrard-Wright, and daughter Bo, 18, from her union with German hotel boss Markus Kempen.

She recently appeared on Loose Women where she also reflected on the pair’s split, admitting she agonised about it becoming public news.

‘All of last year was incredibly tough,’ the 51-year-old confessed.

‘Every minute of every day, genuinely for me. It was kind of harder [that the news wasn’t public] because you are putting on a front of going, ‘everything is fine!’ but it’s not.’



Ulrika added: ‘The first torture was thinking about the children and then the second one was “Oh my god, when this comes out…the papers, this is her third marriage, she has failed again”.

‘It’s inevitably the woman’s fault and responsibility.’

As well as her three marriages, Ulrika famously had an affair with then-England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson when he was dating Nancy Dell’Olio.

