Una Healy opens up about moving closer to boyfriend David Breen

Una Healy has spoken out about moving closer to her boyfriend David Breen.

The girl group singer has spoken candidly about her relationship with Irish hurler boyfriend David Breen.

The 37-year-old revealed that she has moved to the midlands after David introduced her to the city of Birmingham.

The former The Saturdays singer revealed that she now lives down the road from the 34-year-old.

‘We’re not living together but we live down the road from each other so we see each other very regularly,’ the mum-of-two said to the Irish Daily Mail’s You magazine.

‘I just wanted to get out of that town I was in so he introduced me to the town I’m in now and it’s one of the most beautiful towns in the UK,’ she continued. ‘I’m really happy there now.

‘It’s lovely because we’re both ex-pats,’ she added. ‘We’re both so Irish! We come back together a good bit and I just feel at home when I’m with him.’

Una revealed that she was seeing the sportsman back in December when she posted a snap of the pair on her Instagram page, quipping: ‘I have tried to hide him but he’s too tall’.

Una’s move comes just weeks after ex-husband Ben Foden tied the knot back on August.

The rugby player married girlfriend Jackie Belanoff after just two weeks together in a whirlwind ceremony.

The 34-year-old, who shares children Aoife Belle, seven, and Tadhg John, four, with the Saturdays singer, took to Instagram to announce the surprising news, revealing that he had already shared the news with his ex-wife.

‘The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me,’ he wrote, ‘including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing’.